Electric vehicles touted at Merchandise Mart bootcamp

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other Illinois elected officials were on-hand Tuesday at an event showcasing the versatility and importance of electric vehicles.

The free "bootcamp" was hosted by the Electrification Coalition at the Merchandise Mart where speakers and panelists discussed the importance of transitioning to buying electric vehicles.

Pritzker provided an update on the state's efforts to incorporate more electric vehicles.

"We've invested in the infrastructure to facilitate a higher proportion of EVs on our roads and just this year we began awarding grants and tax credits for fast-charging ports across the state," Pritzker said. "This fall, we're launching the first tranche of grants for other kinds of charging stations across neighborhoods and local roadways."

Last year, the state passed the Electronic Vehicle Charging Act to support the adaptation of electronic vehicles.