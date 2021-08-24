Elementary school teacher found guilty of sexually assaulting student in Aurora

article

A teacher was found guilty of sexually assaulting a student at Bardwell Elementary School in west suburban Aurora.

A Kane County jury found Juan C. Avendano, 65, guilty of three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to the Kane County State's Attorney's office.

Avendano had a sexual relationship with a male student, who was younger than 13 years old at the time, prosecutors said. The boy was Avendano's student at Bardwell Elementary in East Aurora Aschool District 131, according to prosecutors.

The sexual abuse began in August 2016 and continued until June 2017, the state's attorney's office said.

Kane County Judge Salvatore LoPiccolo, Jr. revoked Avendano's $25,000 bond after the conviction.

"Mr. Avendano selfishly exploited the teacher-student relationship. Sadly, the vast majority of child sexual abuse victims are preyed upon by adults they know and should be able to trust. Thankfully, when this survivor spoke up to a friend about the sexual abuse, the friend listened and told an adult," said Kane County Assistant State’s Attorneys Matthew Rodgers.

Avendano is due in court Sept. 29 for sentencing.

In addition to his sentence, Avendano will be required to register for life as a sex offender.