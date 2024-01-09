Elgin family baffled after 6th grader mistakenly bused to wrong school

A perplexing incident occurred in Chicago's northwest suburbs as a 6th grader was mistakenly bused to the wrong school, leaving the family bewildered.

Eleven-year-old Antoine Mason shared his experience.

"I was shocked and I was scared because I didn't know where I was at," he said.

The incident unfolded on Monday when Antoine, a 6th grader, boarded the bus as usual but ended up at Innovations Academy in Streamwood. Innovations Academy caters to students with behavioral disabilities and other diagnoses, and Antoine found himself undergoing security measures meant for the academy's students.

"I didn't know why I was being patted down, I felt like I was in lockdown kind of," he said.

Antoine attends Willard Elementary in a traditional school setting. Willard is located 10 miles away from Innovations Academy.

Antoine spent the entire day at the wrong school. According to his mother, Sharmika Cusic, her son has faced behavioral challenges and school staff suggested a transfer to another school. However, Cusic and her husband did not provide consent for such a move and had reservations about Innovations Academy.

"They could not make the decision without me, and I had the right to turn down the school if I didn't want the school," said Cusic.

In response to the incident, School district U46 issued a statement: "We can’t comment on specific student matters, but please know that we are working with the family to ensure the child is in the best learning environment."

The school district did not provide details on how the mistake occurred. For now, Antoine will resume attending Willard Elementary until a resolution is reached between the district and his parents.