Elgin hospital temporarily puts elective surgeries on hold

Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin is putting a hold on elective surgeries.

The medical center says the decision was taken due to a lack of anesthesia providers.

"Labor and delivery services will continue without interruption. However, we are rescheduling less than 100 non-critical or elective procedures to other Advocate Aurora Health locations," Advocate Sherman Hospital said in a statement.

Those elective surgeries will be rescheduled at other Advocate Aurora Health locations until Sept. 20.

Advocate Aurora Health did not say why there is a shortage but said no other Advocate hospitals are currently impacted.