Elgin man, 66, dies after SUV strikes tree in St. Charles, police say

The Brief Manuel Barraza, 66, of Elgin, died after his SUV struck a tree on South Kirk Road in St. Charles on Nov. 18. Witnesses reported the vehicle traveling northbound in the southbound lanes before leaving the road, hitting a sign, and crashing into the tree. Police are seeking information about the crash and ask witnesses to contact the St. Charles Police Department.



A 66-year-old Elgin man died after his SUV struck a tree in St. Charles earlier this week, police said.

The incident happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 18 in the 100 block of South Kirk Road.

Police said a GMC SUV was found next to a tree with heavy front-end damage. The driver, identified as Manuel Barraza, 66, of Elgin, was unresponsive.

First responders removed Barraza from the vehicle and performed lifesaving measures before taking him to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, where he died from his injuries a short time later, authorities said.

An investigation found Barraza's vehicle had been traveling northwest when it struck the tree head-on, according to police.

Witnesses told officers they saw the vehicle traveling northbound in the southbound lanes before it left the roadway, hit a sign and struck the tree.

Anyone with more information on the crash is urged to contact the St. Charles Police Department at 630-377-4435.