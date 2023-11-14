Elgin man accused of possessing, reproducing child pornography

article

An Elgin man is accused of possessing and reproducing child pornography.

Daniel P. Janavich, 54, is charged with reproducing child pornography of a victim younger than 13, possessing child pornography and possessing child pornography of a victim younger than 13.

According to prosecutors, prior to Nov. 2, Janavich allegedly reproduced and possessed multiple child pornography videos and images.

A judge granted the Kane County State's Attorney's request that Janavich be detained while his criminal case is pending.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 29.