Elgin man accused of stabbing his brother to death

article

An Elgin man is accused of stabbing his brother to death last week.

Juan F. Hernandez, 44 is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, armed violence and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

Prosecutors say that on Dec. 17, Hernandez stabbed his brother, 33-year-old Gerardo Hernandez, multiple times in the 700 block of Preseton Avenue.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The victim died from his injuries.

Juan appeared in bond court Wednesday, where his bail was set at $1 million.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 5, 2023.