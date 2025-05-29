Elgin man arrested on 14 counts of child pornography, prosecutors say

The Brief Simone Agresti, 41, of Elgin, was arrested on 14 child pornography charges, including dissemination and possession. He allegedly distributed and possessed illegal videos between March 1 and May 27, 2025, and was arrested May 27. Agresti was released under pretrial supervision but a petition to detain him was filed; his next court date is June 13.



An Elgin man was arrested earlier this week on 14 counts of child pornography, according to the Kane County State's Attorney.

What we know:

Simone Agresti, 41, is charged with eight counts of dissemination of child pornography, a Class X felony, and six counts of possession of child pornography, a Class 2 felony.

Agresti allegedly possessed and disseminated multiple videos of child pornography between March 1 and May 27, 2025, the state’s attorney said.

He was arrested May 27 at his home in Elgin and appeared in court the following day.

The state’s attorney said Agresti was released under pretrial supervision, but the state filed a petition to detain him.

What's next:

Agresti is due back in court at 9 a.m. June 13 at the Kane County Judicial Center.