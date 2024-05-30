Elgin man arrested for drug-induced homicide in Palatine motel overdose: police

article

A 34-year-old Elgin man is behind bars after a months-long investigation into a fatal overdose at a Palatine motel late last year.

Jarrail Ford-Gresham is charged with multiple counts of drug-induced homicide, the Palatine Police Department said Thursday.

His charges stem from an incident in November 2023 at a motel in the 1400 block of E. Dundee Road.

Police said a 32-year-old woman was found deceased in a motel room. After further investigation, she was found to have ingested illegal drugs that were laced with fentanyl, provided by Ford-Gresham, according to officials.

Ford-Gresham was indicted on May 10 and is currently being held in the Kane County Adult Justice Center.

He'll remain in custody until his next court appearance, set for June 5.