Elgin man charged with animal torture after dog is euthanized from extensive injuries

A 27-year-old Elgin man has been charged with animal torture and aggravated cruelty to animals, authorities say.

Kane County prosecutors allege that Gonzalo Villagomez inflicted "severe and extensive" injuries to a 2-year-old female Rottweiler mix from July 9 to July 10.

The animal was in his care for about a day.

When the owner left the dog with Villagomez, the animal was in good health.

Upon the owner's return, the dog was not moving and had blood coming from her ears and mouth.

The dog was then taken to an animal clinic, where veterinarians had to euthanize her to prevent further suffering.

A necropsy showed that the dog suffered injuries to its abdomen, throat and head. Additionally, the dog had a lacerated liver and fluid in its lungs consistent with blunt force trauma, and had burns over 25 percent of her body.

Villagomez appeared on Friday in Kane County bond court. Kane County Circuit Judge Michael Noland set bail at $200,000, with 10 percent to apply for bond.