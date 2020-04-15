Elgin man charged with beating, choking partner

article

A 20-year-old Elgin man allegedly choked his partner unconscious and beat them until they coughed up blood last week in the western suburb, prosecutors say.

Xavier L. Pruitt has been released on bail on felony charges of aggravated domestic battery, unlawful restraint and a misdemeanor count of domestic battery, the Kane County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement.

On April 10, Pruitt allegedly prevented his partner from leaving his home during an argument and punched them to the floor, prosecutors said. Pruitt then dragged the victim to the sofa, climbed on top and choked them unconscious, prosecutors said.

When the person woke up and tried to leave again, Pruitt allegedly pushed the person’s head against a wall three times and kicked them several times on the floor, prosecutors said. The person coughed up blood as Pruitt allegedly dragged them to the sofa again and choked them.

The victim tried again to leave multiple times, but was punched by Pruitt repeatedly, until finally escaping the house, prosecutors said.

Pruitt appeared in court April 11 and posted $50,000 bail, prosecutors said. He is due back in court May 28.

Conditions of his bail include not contacting the victim, owning firearms or using drugs or alcohol, prosecutors said.