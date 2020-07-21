Elgin man charged with beating, robbing homeless man

article

An Elgin man is accused of beating and robbing a homeless man Monday in the west suburb.

Isaac Diaz, 19, is charged with two counts of robbery, one count of aggravated battery to a person 60 or older and two counts of aggravated battery, the Kane County state’s attorney’s office said.

Diaz and the man, who is older than 60, were drinking and smoking marijuana together in the morning when they had a “disagreement,” prosecutors said. Diaz pushed the man to the ground and punched him several times in the face.

Money fell from the man’s pocket and Diaz picked it up before running off, prosecutors said. The man suffered severe head and facial injuries.

Diaz was ordered held on $50,000 bail and is expected back in court July 29.