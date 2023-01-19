Elgin man charged with possessing child porn

article

An Elgin man is facing 20 felony charges related to child pornography.

Steven Young, 64, was charged with 10 counts of reproducing child pornography with a victim younger than 13 and 10 counts of possession of child pornography, according to Kane County officials.

The charges came as the result of collaboration between the Kane County State's Attorney's Office and the Kane County Sheriff's Office. The Illinois Attorney General’s Office and the Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force also helped with the investigation.

Young is currently being held Kane County Jail on a $100,000 bond with 10 percent to apply.

If Young does post bound, he is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors, or to access file sharing websites, social media websites or websites containing pornography, officials said.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 3.