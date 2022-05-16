Elgin man found guilty of sexually assaulting young girl multiple times

A 48-year-old Elgin man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 12.

According to Kane County prosecutors, Luis Alberto Najera Ayala sexually assaulted the child multiple times between January 2017 and February 2020.

The child told her mother about the assaults after she heard a presentation at school about personal body safety, prosecutors said.

"The victim at the time of this trial was only 11 years old. She showed incredible bravery and strength when facing her abuser in court and testifying about his abuse," said Kane County Assistant State’s Attorneys Lori Schmidt.

Luis Alberto Najera Ayala

Ayala faces a minimum of 36 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. His next court date is July 13.

Along with serving time behind bars, Ayala must register for life as a sexual offender.