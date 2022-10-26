Elgin man gets life in prison for sexually assaulting two children: 'where he belongs'

article

An Elgin man has been sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting two children under the age of 13.

Jose A. Tamayo, 33, was found guilty earlier this year for three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Assistant State's Attorney Matthew Rodgers and Stacey Wittman presented evidence that Tamayo sexually assaulted two children he knew between January 2018 and May 2019.

Both victims were younger than 13 years old.

A Judge sentenced Tamayo to life in prison.

"This sentence places Mr. Tamayo where he belongs and where he can no longer cause harm to society. My thanks to ASA Wittman, Investigator Dave Smith, victim advocate Dawn Vogelsberg and the staff at the Kane County Child Advocacy Center for their commitment to justice for these victims and for the community," said Rodgers.

He must also register for life as a sexual offender.