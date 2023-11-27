Suburban man found guilty of sexually assaulting child younger than 13

An Elgin man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a child he knew.

Between 2014 and 2017, prosecutors say Sergio Varela sexually assaulted the victim who was younger than 13 years old.

Varela has been free on bond, but upon his conviction was ordered to be taken into custody at the Kane County Jail.

"I am grateful to this victim for her courage to face her abuser in court. My thanks to a second victim for testifying about her abuse with this defendant, as well," Assistant State’s Attorney Stacey Wittman said in a statement.

Sergio Varela

Varela, 38, faces between six and 74 years in federal prison. In addition, he must register for life as a sex offender.

He's due back in court on Jan. 12, 2024.