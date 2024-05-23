Elgin man receives sentence after pleading guilty to child pornography charge

article

A 56-year-old Elgin man will spend nine years behind bars after pleading guilty to possessing and sharing child pornography.

Daniel Janavich agreed to the plea in exchange for nine years in prison, according to the Kane County State's Attorney.

He's charged with dissemination of child pornography where the child is under the age of 13, a Class X felony.

Janavich's charge stems from an incident on Oct. 25, 2023, when he allegedly used a cellphone to send another person a child pornography video.

In addition to his prison sentence, Janavich must also register as a sexual offender for life, as required by the Illinois Sexual Offender Registration Act.

The state's attorney said Janavich is eligible for day-for-day sentencing and that he will receive credit for the 193 days he served in the Kane County Jail.