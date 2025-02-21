Elgin man sentenced to 15 years for firing at police with illegal firearm

The Brief Sentencing: Odessian Torres was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm at police officers, a Class X felony. Incident details: Torres fired seven shots from an illegally owned 9mm handgun toward Elgin police officers on Sept. 9, 2023, with three bullets striking a stop sign. Prosecutors said he was prohibited from owning a firearm due to a prior felony conviction. Legal consequences: Under Illinois law, Torres must serve at least 85% of his sentence and will receive credit for 525 days already served in the Kane County Jail.



An Elgin man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to firing gunshots toward police officers with an illegal firearm, prosecutors said.

Plea Deal Reached

What we know:

Odessian Torres, 30, was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm at police officers, a Class X felony, according to the Kane County State's Attorney.

Pictured is Odessian Torres, 30. (Kane County State's Attorney)

The charge stems from a Sept. 9, 2023, shooting in which Torres fired seven rounds from an illegally owned 9mm handgun toward Elgin police officers, prosecutors said. Three of the shots struck a stop sign.

Authorities said Torres' possession of the firearm was illegal at the time because he's a convicted felon.

What we don't know:

Further details about the shooting, such as the circumstances leading up to it, were not disclosed.

What they're saying:

"This sentence reflects the seriousness of knowingly firing a weapon at law enforcement officers, and it ensures accountability for such actions. I want to thank the Elgin Police Department for their professionalism and dedication to keeping the community safe. Their swift response and commitment to justice were critical in bringing this case to a resolution," said Assistant Kane County State’s Attorney Kelly M. Orland.

What's next:

Under Illinois law, Torres must serve at least 85% of his sentence.

Prosecutors said he will receive credit for 525 days served in the Kane County Jail.