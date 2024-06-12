Elgin man sentenced for sexual assault of middle school student

An Elgin man has been sentenced to eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the sexual assault of a student at the school where he worked.

Magdiel Perez, who was employed as a hall monitor at Tefft Middle School in Streamwood, sexually assaulted the victim on multiple occasions between May 1, 2022, and August 30, 2022, according to prosecutors. In one incident, Perez drove the victim to his home in Elgin and sexually penetrated the child.

The victim eventually disclosed the assaults, leading to Perez being placed on administrative leave and the Department of Children and Family Services being notified.

"As a society, we expect for our children to be able to trust the adults working at their school. This defendant took advantage of this student’s trust and sexually assaulted her. I am thankful to this victim for her willingness to face her abuser in court," Assistant State’s Attorney Stacey Wittman said in a statement.

Perez was found guilty of two counts of criminal sexual assault on April 11, 2024. He must serve 85% of his eight-year prison sentence and will be required to register for life as a sexual offender.