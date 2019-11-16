Elgin man sentenced to 55 years for 2015 murder

article

A man who shot and killed a 20-year-old in 2015 in west suburban Elgin was sentenced to 55 years in prison Friday.

A jury found 32-year-old William M. Ingram guilty of first-degree murder in September for shooting Devonte Turner on April 30, 2015, the Kane County state’s attorney’s office said.

Turner was a passenger in his friend’s car when Ingram snuck up and shot him twice in the head with a .40-caliber handgun in the 1200 block of Fleetwood Drive in Elgin, the state’s attorney’s office said.

He died from his injuries at a hospital, the state’s attorney’s office said. Prosecutors believe Ingram mistook Turner for a different person.

Ingram will have to serve 30 years for the murder as well as a 25-year enhancement for personally firing the gun, the state’s attorney’s office said. He will begin serving his sentence after completing a 15-year-sentence for a 2014 drug offense.

In 2017, Ingram was found guilty of trying to sell cocaine near a church in Elgin.

“Mr. Ingram is a known drug dealer, receiving the first of several drug convictions in 2007,” State’s Attorney Joe McMahon said in a statement. “He was given multiple opportunities to stop his criminal lifestyle, but instead became more violent. Guns and criminals inevitably result in death or prison. With this sentence, Mr. Ingram will have a long time to think about his poor decisions, and the missed opportunities to turn his life around.”