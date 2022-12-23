Elgin man sentenced to 8 years for disseminating child pornography

An Elgin man has been sentenced to eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for reproducing child pornography.

Patrick Shanahan, 35, pleaded guilty to the offense of reproducing child pornography.

On or around Aug. 16, 2020, prosecutors said Shanahan disseminated a video recording of a child younger than 13 being sexually abused.

Patrick Shanahan

Shanahn is eligible for day-for-day sentencing and receives credit for 278 days served in the Kane County Jail, where he has been held in lieu of $200,000 bail.

Additionally, Shanahan must register for life as a sexual offender.