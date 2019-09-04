Elgin man who exposed himself to children at pool sentenced to 5 years in prison

article

An Elgin man was sentenced to five years in prison for exposing himself to children at a public pool in the western suburb last year.

Jose T. Barboza, 28, agreed to the five-year sentence in exchange for a guilty plea of felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse, the Kane County state's attorney's office said.

He exposed himself to several minors and touched one of them July 2, 2018, at Wing Park Pool, prosecutors said. A previous 2016 conviction banned him from being anywhere where minors were likely to be present. Barboza was also on probation for a 2016 burglary.

Along with the prison sentence, Barboza must continue to register as a sex offender, the state's attorney said. He receives credit for 425 days of time already served in the Kane County Jail.