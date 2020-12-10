Elgin pair charged for allegedly impersonating police officers, stealing from victims

article

The Kane County State's Attorney's office has charged two Elgin residents with false impersonation of a peace officer, robbery and theft.

Juan Rodriguez, 38, has also been charged with burglary and is being held in the Kane County jail on $150,000 bail. His next court appearance is set for Jan. 12, 2021.

Nicole Carnes, 34, is free after posting $750 bond. Her next court appearance is Jan. 28, 2021.

Prosecutors allege that on Nov. 19, Nov. 24 and Nov. 27, Rodriguez was driving in Elgin with Carnes, who was in the front passenger seat.

Four times on the three dates, Rodriguez allegedly stopped his vehicle when he saw someone sitting in a car parked in the street.

He then identified himself as a police officer, asked the individuals questions, shined a flashlight inside the vehicle and ordered the victim out of the car, prosecutors say.

Rodriguez asked to see each victim’s driver’s license, grabbed the victims’ wallets and took a total of about $500 in cash from three victims.

On Nov. 27, Elgin police came across the pair as they were allegedly engaged in their scheme. They then investigated and took the two into custody.

Authorities say the cases remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Elgin Police Department at (847) 289-2600.