Elgin police investigate apparent murder-suicide

A man and woman were found shot to death early Wednesday in what police were investigating as an apparent murder-suicide.

Police were notified about the incident about 5 a.m. Thursday by a female caller who found the bodies in a home in the 900 block of Bluff City Boulevard, Elgin police said in a statement.

Officers found the pair with apparent gunshot wounds, police said. The male appeared to have shot himself, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the woman as 35-year-old Michelle Allen. The man has not been publicly identified.

Police said it appeared to be an isolated domestic incident, and there was no threat to the public.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t yet ruled on their causes of death.