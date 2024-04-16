Elgin police station cleared after unknown substance prompted HazMat situation

The Elgin police department was placed under HazMat protocol after an unknown substance was found in the department Tuesday morning in the northwest suburb.

The substance was found around 11 a.m., in a small area inside the department, located at 151 Douglas Avenue, according to officials.

The Elgin Fire Department was called to the scene and identified the substance as non-hazardous around 12:30 p.m., according to CPD. The police station has since reopened and business operations have resumed.

