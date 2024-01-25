Expand / Collapse search
Elgin road rage incident: Man shot, another stabbed during altercation

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Elgin
FOX 32 Chicago

ELGIN, Ill. - A man was shot and another stabbed during a road rage incident in Elgin on Tuesday.

Around 2:42 p.m., Elgin police responded to Sherman Hospital for a man being treated for a non-life threatening stab wound.

An investigation revealed that a traffic altercation near Randall Road and Fox Lane is what prompted the incident. Police then located a second man who had sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Elgin detectives at 847-289-2600 or text 847411 and include "ELGINPD" at the beginning of the message. The public can also visit cityofelgin.org/crimetip for more options.