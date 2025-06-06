Murder charges filed more than two years after deadly Elgin shooting

The Brief Brandon C. Franklin, 18, of Hazel Crest, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors say Franklin shot and killed Oscar McDowell in Elgin in March 2023. Franklin is being held in Kane County Jail and is due back in court on Monday.



A Hazel Crest man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a 2023 shooting that left a 40-year-old Elgin man dead, prosecutors announced on Friday.

What we know:

Brandon C. Franklin, 18, is accused of fatally shooting Oscar S. McDowell on March 16, 2023, in Elgin.

According to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office, Franklin knowingly and intentionally fired a gun at McDowell, causing his death.

Franklin has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, both Class M felonies, the most serious level of felony under Illinois law.

He is currently being held at the Kane County Jail.

Brandon C. Franklin

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about what led up to the shooting, or how Franklin was identified as a suspect.

What's next:

Franklin appeared in court on Wednesday and again on Friday. His detention hearing has been continued, and his next court date is scheduled for Monday afternoon at the Kane County Judicial Center.