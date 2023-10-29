Elisa Naidelen: Missing Chicago teen last seen a week ago

Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a 17-year-old girl who has been missing for a week.

Elisa Naidelen was last seen around noon at her Logan Square home in the 2400 block of North Lawndale Ave. on Oct. 22.

She's described as a Hispanic girl, with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5-foot-5 and weighing 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on Elisa's whereabouts is urged to contact CPD's Special Victims Unit at 312-746-6554.