Eliza Morales murder: Suspect in killing of pregnant woman in Chicago suburb ordered to remain in custody

A 19-year-old man charged in the killing of a pregnant woman found dead after an apartment fire in southwest suburban Downers Grove appeared in court Thursday morning and was ordered to remain in custody.

Editor’s note: This story contains graphic and disturbing details. Viewer discretion is advised.

What we know:

Nedas Revuckas faces multiple felony charges, including first-degree murder, armed robbery, aggravated arson, intentional homicide of an unborn child and aggravated cruelty to animals, according to Downers Grove police.

Prosecutors allege Revuckas acted with intent to kill or cause great bodily harm and that the killing occurred during the commission of a forcible felony.

According to court records, the victim’s husband, Gabriel Morales, listed a dark red 1994 Ford Ranger pickup truck for sale on Facebook Marketplace on Jan. 24. Revuckas responded that same day, expressing interest in purchasing the vehicle.

Investigators said Revuckas traveled to the Morales residence to view the truck and later left with it. The pickup still had the Morales’ license plates attached.

Revuckas later arranged to meet at the couple’s apartment building in the 2300 block of Ogden Avenue around 5:10 p.m. Monday to return the plates and obtain a bill of sale.

What video shows:

Surveillance video from the apartment building shows Revuckas meeting Eliza Morales in the vestibule at 5:28 p.m., police said.

He briefly exited the building and was handed a tool by Eliza before returning five minutes later. She escorted him into the apartment, and the door closed behind them. Revuckas appeared to be holding a shiny tool resembling a screwdriver behind his back, according to police.

At 5:47 p.m., the apartment door opened briefly with Revuckas standing in the doorway before closing again. Two minutes later, the door opened several inches and shut multiple times as Eliza and Revuckas appeared to struggle inside. Police said the door handle turned from inside, suggesting someone was attempting to escape.

Smoke was seen coming from beneath the apartment door at 6:08 p.m. Firefighters received an alarm call a minute later. Eliza's mother-in-law, who lives nearby, notified Gabriel Morales of the fire while he was still at work.

Residents of the building were evacuated due to smoke and fire damage.

Responding firefighters found Eliza Morales near the apartment door. She was pronounced dead after being placed in an ambulance, according to court records.

The couple’s 2-year-old child was not home at the time of the fire. Their elderly pit bull mix was inside the apartment and was stabbed between the eyes, authorities said.

Revuckas also admitted to kicking the dog. The animal escaped through a sliding door during the fire and is being treated at a veterinary hospital.

Investigators determined Revuckas lived with his girlfriend in Westmont and located the pickup truck in the driveway of his residence. He was taken into custody at 11:42 p.m. Monday.

A search warrant executed Tuesday at his home uncovered boots and clothing with what appeared to be blood, authorities said.

Revuckas told detectives he was at the Morales' apartment to return the license plates and retrieve the bill of sale and claimed he left through the main entrance. Surveillance footage, however, did not show him exiting the building, according to court records.

In a later interview, Revuckas confessed to killing Eliza, telling investigators he stabbed her 10 times. He said he was angry about the condition of the truck he had purchased and took out his frustration on her. During a struggle, Eliza told him she was pregnant, authorities said.

Revuckas admitted starting the fire using items from the apartment and the kitchen stove. He told police he stacked household items on the stove and used chemicals and sanitizer as accelerants.

He also admitted taking Eliza’s phone, snapping it in half in his vehicle and throwing it from the car window near a Best Buy store near Interstate 355 and Finley Road. He said he discarded the knife used in the attack near Highland and Butterfield roads.

Court records state Revuckas was crying at times while left alone in an interview room and later accompanied detectives to recover evidence.

He told investigators he changed his jacket and removed bloodied clothing at an Ace Hardware store at 63rd Street and Main Street, using bathroom cleaner in an attempt to remove blood. Police recovered a bag containing his clothing and fragments of Morales’ phone from a garbage can outside the store.

Investigators also found blood inside the pickup truck on the driver’s door and steering wheel, as well as $200 in cash on the driver’s seat, some of which was stained with blood.

Autopsy findings:

An autopsy conducted by the DuPage County Coroner found approximately 70 stab wounds, most inflicted by a knife. The coroner reported defensive injuries and said most wounds were to Morales’ head and neck. The preliminary cause of death was multiple sharp-force injuries, and soot was found in her airway.

The coroner also determined the preliminary cause of death included intrauterine fetal demise caused by Eliza's injuries. She was five months pregnant.

Vaginal bruising was noted, and a sexual assault kit was conducted. Revuckas denied sexually assaulting Morales.

What they're saying:

Eliza's mother-in-law, Angelica Silva, said the attack was "pure evil."

"We're still in shock. It was a horrific violent crime committed," Silva said. "She fought for her life. She was stabbed to death. The apartment was lit on fire and she bled out and she burned with a baby inside of her. Pure evil."

"She was a smart mom. She was always eating healthy food, organic, always at the library with her babies. Always teaching them to be great adults like her but that was ripped away from her," she added.

What's next:

Revuckas was denied pre-trial release. Prosecutors argued this was an unprovoked attack on a defenseless pregnant woman and that the crime shows how far he can be driven over such a trivial thing as a damaged truck.

A news conference by the DuPage County state's attorney and the Downers Grove police chief is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Thursday.