Elk Grove High School welcomes students back with DJ

Some suburban Chicago students returned to the classroom on Monday.

District 214 welcomed back 12,000 students for the first day at six high schools.

In Elk Grove Village, nearly two-thousand kids started school at the local public high school.

This year, Elk Grove High School is expanding class offerings for students, including the option to learn about welding.

"We have a great manufacturing program already, a great base for manufacturing here in Elk Grove Village, and it's really exciting to see a new welding program start off and give kids a whole new chance at great jobs right here in their community," said Principal Paul Kelly.

In addition, Elk Grove High School had a DJ in attendance to welcome students back to the classroom Monday.