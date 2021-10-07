Elk Grove Village mom teams up with American Girl Doll to make products more inclusive

An Elk Grove Village mom has teamed up with American Girl Doll to help make their products more inclusive.

Yasmina Blackburn's daughter, Aliya, was upset that there were classroom celebrations for all holiday's except the Islamic holiday "Eid"

So, Yasmina wrote to American Girl Doll asking for Muslim representation in its product line.

Flashforward 12 years, and American Girl has launched an Eid al-Fitr doll outfit that Blackburn helped design.

Yasmina's daughter was eight when her mother started this campaign. She's now 20 and loves how the doll turned out.