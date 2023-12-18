Elk Grove Village police release bodycam footage of fatal officer-involved shooting

Elk Grove Village police have released bodycam footage of a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred earlier this month. However, the family of the victim, 24-year-old Jack Murray, asserts the video does not address their lingering questions.

The released video, made public on Monday, confirms initial reports that Murray was armed with a knife as he approached officers. Murray's family contends that he had a history of mental health issues and was undergoing an "emotional disturbance" at the time of the incident.

Murray's family has expressed uncertainty about the circumstances leading to his fatal shooting by responding officers. In response, they retained legal representation to begin a civil investigation.

Family members believe Murray may have been experiencing an emotional disturbance related to his Type 1 diabetes.

"We don't know what took place on Friday afternoon, but we know our family deserves answers," said Murray's aunt, Liz Belcaster, at a news conference held a few days after the shooting.

Murray was declared dead after what police described as a confrontation in a yard near his Elk Grove Village residence. At the press conference, with Murray's mother in tears, attorney Antonio Romanucci called on Elk Grove Village Police to release all bodycam, dashcam, or surveillance video, as well as the audio of the 911 call that prompted the response.

Romanucci questioned whether there were any de-escalation attempts beyond instructing Murray to "drop the knife," considering his known emotional issues.

On Monday, Elk Grove Village police released a compilation of bodycam footage, though not all of the recorded material was included.

"Jack was only 24 years old and was just starting his life," said Belcaster. "He was challenged by his health issues, being a Type 1 diabetic. It's a very serious disease."

Barb Labellarte, a resident living near the incident location for 30 years, expressed her shock.

"We've never had anything like this ever before. It's a very quiet neighborhood. It's very family-oriented. We sit out here, we watch the baseball games. [This incident] is unsettling...everybody thinks it's not going to happen until it happens."

The incident occurred on Dec. 1 around 4:27 p.m. in the 200 block of Fern Drive. Three police officers were taken to the hospital for observation following the shooting.