Elmhurst hospital lockdown lifted after search for armed suspect, police say

By Nic Flosi
Published  August 15, 2025 5:35am CDT
Elmhurst
    • Endeavor Elmhurst Hospital was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday night after a report of an armed man in the parking lot.
    • Police searched the area for about two hours before determining the suspect had left the area.
    • No injuries were reported, and the hospital resumed normal operations before midnight.

ELMHURST, Ill. - A west suburban hospital was briefly locked down late Thursday while police searched for a man reported to be armed with a gun in the parking lot.

What we know:

Elmhurst police said officers were called to Endeavor Elmhurst Hospital at York and Roosevelt roads around 9:50 p.m. for a report of a man with a handgun last seen outside the facility.

Hospital officials initiated a lockdown as police searched the area.

The suspect was described as a Black man in his 20s, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 120 pounds, wearing a white shirt, black sweatshirt, black shorts and a black rag on his head. Police urged the public to avoid the area and call 911 if he was spotted.

By 11:45 p.m., police said the search was complete, the suspect was no longer believed to be in Elmhurst and the lockdown was lifted. No injuries were reported.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately available.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Elmhurst Police Department.

