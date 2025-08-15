Elmhurst hospital lockdown lifted after search for armed suspect, police say
ELMHURST, Ill. - A west suburban hospital was briefly locked down late Thursday while police searched for a man reported to be armed with a gun in the parking lot.
What we know:
Elmhurst police said officers were called to Endeavor Elmhurst Hospital at York and Roosevelt roads around 9:50 p.m. for a report of a man with a handgun last seen outside the facility.
Hospital officials initiated a lockdown as police searched the area.
The suspect was described as a Black man in his 20s, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 120 pounds, wearing a white shirt, black sweatshirt, black shorts and a black rag on his head. Police urged the public to avoid the area and call 911 if he was spotted.
By 11:45 p.m., police said the search was complete, the suspect was no longer believed to be in Elmhurst and the lockdown was lifted. No injuries were reported.
What's next:
The investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately available.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Elmhurst Police Department.