Police searching for suspect who escaped custody near Elmhurst golf course

Authorities in Elmhurst are searching for a suspect who escaped police custody Thursday afternoon on the Eisenhower Expressway.

Devin M. Revels, 27, broke free from an Elmhurst police car about 2:01 p.m. near westbound I-290 near the Austin Avenue exit, according to Elmhurst police.

Earlier Thursday, Revels and another suspect were arrested near Cicero and Erie streets in Chicago for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter.

While being taken back to DuPage County for processing, Revels allegedly kicked out the back window of the squad car and ran on the expressway near Austin Boulevard.

Officers lost sight of him after he fled into the woods along the south side of the Columbus Park Golf Course, police said.

Revels was described by police as a Black male, 5-foot-11, 160 pounds with a face tattoo. He was last seen wearing a tan shirt and was handcuffed.

Elmhurst and Chicago police are involved in the search along with police K-9s and a helicopter, police said.

Anyone with information about Revels' whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Revels has a lengthy criminal record in Cook County that includes aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, multiple domestic violence charges and possession of a substance.

No further information was immediately available.