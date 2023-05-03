Convicted sex offender accused of loitering near Elmhurst high school

article

A Villa Park man currently on probation for possession of child pornography was accused of loitering near a high school in Elmhurst at least three times in the past month.

Bond was set at $250,000 for Yuusef Husain, 36, after he was said to be within 500 feet of York Community High School in April.

"As a registered child sex predator, Husain is prohibited from loitering within 500 feet of a school," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said.

The Elmhurst Police Department received numerous reports of young girls being watched and followed by a man while leaving school for the day.

Following an investigation, police identified Husain as a suspect. The alleged incidents occurred between April 12 and April 28, around 3:45 to 3:55 p.m.

On Monday, a DuPage County judge issued an arrest warrant for Husain.

He was arrested Tuesday morning while allegedly driving around York Community High School neighborhoods while students were waiting at their bus stops.