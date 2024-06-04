Elmhurst teen will remain in custody after allegedly carving swastikas, Nazi phrases into playground equipment

An Elmhurst teen and man are accused of carving swastikas and Nazi phrases into playground equipment last month.

The juvenile is charged with one count of a hate crime on school property, one count of criminal damage to government-supported property and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Co-defendant Christopher Jackson, 18, is charged with one count of a hate crime on school property, one count of criminal damage to government-supported property and one count of criminal damage to property.

On May 20, Elmhurst police officers responded to Edison Elementary School at 246 S. Fair Ave. for a report of criminal damage to property.

When officers arrived, they located multiple swastikas and Nazi phrases carved into plastic playground equipment, prosecutors said.

It was determined that the juvenile and Jackson allegedly carved the swastikas and phrases into the equipment with a knife.

Prosecutors estimated that the damage to the property was approximately $4,471.36.

"I find it very disturbing that two teens, one of whom is a juvenile, are accused of hate crimes for allegedly defacing school property with offensive symbols and phrases," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "As I said before, DuPage County is an extremely welcoming community to all, but we most certainly do not welcome the type of behavior alleged in this case."

The juvenile will remain in custody until his next court appearance. Jackson is being detained pre-trial.

The juvenile’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 21. Jackson’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 6.