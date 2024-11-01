Elmhurst University confirms 2 students with tuberculosis

Elmhurst University confirmed two tuberculosis cases among students, who are now isolated and under medical supervision.

In a campus-wide statement, the university assured students and staff that it’s working closely with the DuPage County Health Department to offer free on-campus TB testing to prevent further spread.

Tuberculosis, an airborne infectious disease caused by bacteria, most commonly affects the lungs but can impact other parts of the body. Although TB can be serious, it is both preventable and treatable with medical intervention.

The World Health Organization recently highlighted that tuberculosis cases hit an all-time global high last year, surpassing COVID-19 as the leading infectious disease threat worldwide.