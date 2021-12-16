Elmwood Park police capture criminal breaking into home by utilizing surveillance camera program

A community home surveillance camera program, just implemented by Elmwood Park police, has already captured its first criminal.

At the beginning of December, the village approved the program that allows police to monitor resident’s home security camera footage if they opt in to the program.

This week, a family was out of town, but witnessed a man using a crow bar to break into their side door.

They called police who then watched the live feed and sped to the home.

In a matter of minutes, the man was arrested.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

"We have 10,000 households in Elmwood Park," said Police Chief Frank Fagiano. "Our goal is to get 50 to 75 percent [of the residents to opt in] in addition with the 200 cameras that the village of Elmwood Park already has."

If residents give police access to their footage, the village will reimburse them for half of the cost of their camera and installation fee, up to $100.

Advertisement

The village is interested in doorbell cameras, or cameras that focus on garages, alleys and streets.