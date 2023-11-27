Emerald Fennell talks about her intriguing new film 'Saltburn'

Three years after her debut film won her an Academy Award, Emerald Fennell is back with her follow-up feature "Saltburn."

Fennell sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to discuss creating characters for the film which are inherently unlikable.

"What I’m interested in is why we think we’re good people when none of us are," Fennell said. "I certainly don’t know anyone who’s got room, at the really deep, deep heart of it all.

"When it comes to these characters, I’m looking at: what is our relationship with the things that we want? Why do we want things that make us feel bad and never, ever love us back?"

"Saltburn" is in theaters now.