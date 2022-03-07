Emergency room reopens to ambulances at former Mercy Hospital in Bronzeville

Just a couple of years ago it looked like Mercy Hospital, one of the oldest hospitals in Chicago, was closing its doors for good.

But on Monday, officials and community activists celebrated the survival of the hospital and a full reopening of its emergency room.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday morning at the newly christened Insight Hospital and Medical Center in Bronzeville.

After all but closing the emergency room except for a few walk-ins, the hospital is now taking ambulances which is critical because people living in the area were being transported to hospitals much farther away.

Insight is a hospital group based in Michigan that has promised to invest $50 million in Mercy the next couple of years and keep the hospital open until at least 2029. Over the last six months they've treated 17,000 patients with only 20-30 percent of those having insurance.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady was one of those in attendance Monday.

"It's so exciting," Arwady said. "When we saw the emergency department and the whole hospital shut down here, I was not sure we would get it back. It's so exciting to see ambulances coming in again but also to know that this is just the beginning of really a rebirth I think of world-class healthcare right here in the Bronzeville community, with community at the center of that. For the health department, we are focused on health equity, we know what it means to have these anchor institutions really playing a critical role in the community. So, I'm thrilled to be here and see the growth that is starting and going to continue here."

Also present at the ribbon-cutting were community activists who a couple of years ago were protesting the closure of the hospital.

They said they are glad to see the emergency room reopen but they are going to keep their eye on the situation and make sure the city continues to financially support this old institution.