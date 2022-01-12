Emmett Till, his mother to receive Congressional Gold Medal

Emmett Till and his mother will be receiving a Congressional Gold Medal.

The Senate voted to give the highest civilian honor to Till, and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley.

Senators said this will give the Till family long overdue recognition for what they endured after his murder.

Congressman Bobby Rush is also working on a bill to make a commemorative postage stamp in honor of Emmett's mother.

Till, who was from Chicago, was killed in Mississippi when a white woman claimed he whistled at her.

None of the individuals who tortured and killed him were convicted.

The woman later told an interviewer that she had made up the story. In December of 2021, the FBI found no evidence proving that was true.

Till's death was one of the key moments of the Civil Rights movement in the 50s