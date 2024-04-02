Emmy-winning actor Ewan McGregor reflects on career highlights, talks new Paramount+ series

Renowned actor Ewan McGregor, known for his roles in major films over the past quarter-century, is now showcasing his talents on the small screen with the debut of the new Paramount+ limited series, "A Gentleman in Moscow."

During an interview with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton, the Emmy-winning actor shared his surprise at the popularity among fans for one of his past roles.

"You know ‘Doctor Sleep’ comes up a lot to me," McGregor said. "It’s obviously a much loved film, I hadn’t realized when it came out but it’s something that’s got staying power."

McGregor further elaborated on his interactions with fans, stating, "At the conventions I do now, and signings, when I get a chance to meet movie fans, often the movie they mention is ‘Doctor Sleep.’"

"A Gentleman in Moscow" is now available for streaming on Paramount+.