Emotional support K9 'Jet' joins Lewis University Police Department, providing comfort on campus

The Lewis University Police Department has welcomed a new member to their team — emotional support K9 "Jet."

Jet, a three-month-old Golden Retriever, was purchased by Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow using funds seized from drug dealers and money launderers. Jet is Lewis University's first canine officer and will provide support to the campus community.

Check presentation with LUPD Chief Mike Zegadlo, Handler Kyle Nettles with Jet, State’s Attorney Glasgow, and Lewis University President David Livingston | Provided

Jet's swearing-in ceremony took place on June 20, attended by Glasgow, Lewis University Police Chief Mike Zegadlo, and Jet's handler Kyle Nettles.

Glasgow aims to utilize emotional support dogs to offer comfort and relaxation, especially to college students dealing with anxiety and stress. The initiative is funded through seized drug assets, with no taxpayer money involved.

Glasgow meeting Jet with Handler Nettles | Provided

Jet joins Glasgow's League of Extraordinary Canines & Friends, promoting collaboration to address animal cruelty and neglect.

Glasgow has previously provided 13 other police K9s throughout Will County.