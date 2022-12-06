Employee at suburban used car dealership crashed vehicle into home during test drive: police

An employee of a suburban used car dealership was arrested Monday morning after crashing a vehicle into a home during a test drive.

At about 11:41 a.m., Elmhurst police and fire departments responded to a home in the 700 block of North Junior Terrace for a traffic crash involving a single vehicle that struck a home.

When officers arrived, they determined that a white 2012 BMW X6 M was driving south on Junior Terrace at an excessive speed and lost control.

The vehicle crossed into a residential yard before striking the front facing garage of a residential home.

The driver of the BMW, 18-year-old Vladyslav Vityk, was not injured.

Two adult passengers who were in the BMW at the time of the crash were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The home was occupied at the time of the crash, but none of the residents were injured, police said.

While investigating the crash, authorities determined that the vehicle was being operated by an employee of WIN Auto Plaza, located at 704 W. Lake Street, at the time of the collision.

The employee was driving the vehicle on a test drive for two passengers.

Vityk was arrested at the scene and charged with reckless driving, disobeying a traffic control device, improper lane use and driving too fast for conditions.

Vityk was taken to the Elmhurst Police Department, processed and released on bond.