Employee of Elmhurst Police Department tests positive for COVID-19

article

A civilian employee of the Elmhurst Police Department has tested positive for the coronavirus, the City of Elmhurst announced Monday.

The employee was last at work March 19, after which their partitioned workspace was cleaned, the city said in a statement.

The person did not have direct contact with the public.

Employees who had close contact with the person have been ordered to quarantine themselves for two weeks.

“This is a very challenging time for our community,” City Manager Jim Grabowski said in a statement. “We plan for times of crisis, and we are prepared for this. Essential services, including police operations will not be impacted by this incident. We will continue to provide the community with the same level of service and we will get through this.”