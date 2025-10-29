'Endangered' girl, 14, reported missing from Chicago's NW Side

article

The Brief Police are searching for 14-year-old Daniela "Alexandra" Barahona Perdomo, missing from Humboldt Park since Tuesday morning. She was last seen near North Ridgeway Avenue wearing a gray Pritzker College Prep sweatshirt and black pants. Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives.



Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing Tuesday morning from the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

What we know:

Daniela "Alexandra" Barahona Perdomo was last seen around 7:30 a.m. at her residence in the 1400 block of North Ridgeway Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Perdomo is roughly 5 feet tall, 110 pounds with brown eyes and hair.

She was last seen wearing a gray Pritzker College Prep sweatshirt, black pants, white shoes and a black backpack. Chicago police said the girl was "endangered" but did not provide any further details.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.