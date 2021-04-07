'Endangered' nursing home resident reported missing in Maine Township

article

A 72-year-old "endangered" man has been reported missing from a nursing home in Maine Township, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.

Szymon Tomerski was last seen April 2 leaving his home at Landmark of Des Plaines nursing home, at 9300 W. Ballard Road in the northwest suburb, the sheriff’s office said.

Tomerski is 5-foot-10 and about 170 pounds.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts was asked to call sheriff’s police at (708) 865-4896.

