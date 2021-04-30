Englewood apartment fire leaves 1 injured, about a dozen displaced

The Chicago Fire Department said about a dozen people were displaced and one person was injured from an apartment fire in Englewood Friday night.

CREDIT: CFD

The four-story brick apartment building is located at 1300 W. 64th Street, fire officials said.

All occupants were able to get out, and one non-life-threatening injury was reported.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Advertisement

Fire officials say the building does have working smoke alarms.

CREDIT: CFD

Fire crews were unable to use the rear porches of the building because they were "dangerous from an earlier fire," CFD tweeted.