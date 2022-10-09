Englewood man missing, hasn't been seen in over a week: police

article

A man was reported missing from Chicago's Englewood area.

Police say Tracy "Nook" Blackstone has been missing since Sept. 30.

Blackstone is a 60-year-old Black man. He's about 5'9 and 160 lbs. It is unknown what clothing he was wearing when he went missing.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of the missing subject, contact the Area One Detectives - Special Victims Unit Office (312) 747- 8380 or dial 911.