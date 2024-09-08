Englewood McDonald's hit by string of robberies

Chicago police warned residents and businesses in Englewood about a series of robberies at McDonald's.

According to police, there have been three robberies at the McDonald's in the 6300 block of South Ashland Avenue in the past month.

In each incident, two or more masked offenders armed with handguns targeted victims both inside and outside the fast-food restaurant. The robbers demanded money, cell phones, and food before fleeing on foot.

The first robbery happened on Aug. 10 at 9 p.m. Similar incidents were reported on Sept. 1 and Sept. 2.

Police urged the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately. They also recommend that McDonald's staff and patrons be on the lookout for individuals wearing ski masks or carrying firearms.

Anyone with information about these incidents has been asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at (312) 747-8380.